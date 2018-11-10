Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STMP. Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $300.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

STMP opened at $167.18 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $624,025.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $223,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,733. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/stamps-com-inc-stmp-shares-bought-by-oppenheimer-asset-management-inc.html.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.