Stantec (STN) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Laurentian raised shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.35.

Shares of STN traded down C$2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.01. 556,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,801. Stantec has a one year low of C$30.97 and a one year high of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$907.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$904.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.21999998832603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy acquired 1,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.33 per share, with a total value of C$25,330.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

