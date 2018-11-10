Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 562.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 359,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 602,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.28 million, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

