Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Has $643,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 371,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $149.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.60 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

