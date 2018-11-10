Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4,950.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $151,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.25. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 39.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

