Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/starwood-property-trust-inc-stwd-shares-sold-by-global-financial-private-capital-llc.html.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.