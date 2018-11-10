State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.80 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America set a $175.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

WARNING: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.80 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-17-80-million-stake-in-united-rentals-inc-uri.html.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.