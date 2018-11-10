Steem Dollars Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00015192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $14.56 million and $221,744.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.01 or 0.08762153 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022890 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00987977 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00055665 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005316 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 14,992,642 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

