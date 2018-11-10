Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

STML opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.58. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 165,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

