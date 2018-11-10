STEP Energy Services (STE) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for STEP Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$240.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.40 million.

