Stephen F. Dowdle Purchases 2,000 Shares of Andersons Inc (ANDE) Stock

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Stephen F. Dowdle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,763 shares in the company, valued at $58,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Andersons Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.00 million. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Andersons Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Andersons from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,339,000 after acquiring an additional 240,683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,365,000 after acquiring an additional 136,069 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Andersons by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,866 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 31,384 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

