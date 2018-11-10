Stephen J. Hagge Sells 25,000 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $2,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. 227,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,910. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $665.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AptarGroup by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 350,558 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,355,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 65,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

