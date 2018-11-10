Steris PLC (STE) Shares Bought by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,929,000 after buying an additional 131,142 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of Steris by 122.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 2,278,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,650,000 after buying an additional 1,253,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Steris by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after buying an additional 103,392 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,350,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,863,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Steris by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,421,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of STE opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.14 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steris news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,111,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $148,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $5,464,727. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

