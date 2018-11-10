Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $85.75 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $90.93.

