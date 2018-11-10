Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Commscope Put Options (COMM)

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,792 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,130% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Commscope has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Commscope’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commscope will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Commscope by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commscope by 54.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Commscope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

