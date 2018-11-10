Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1511 per share on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

NYSE EDI opened at $12.35 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (EDI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/stone-harbor-emerging-mkt-total-incom-fd-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-15-edi.html.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.