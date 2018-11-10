Storiqa Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Storiqa has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storiqa token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Storiqa has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00149783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00252211 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $657.19 or 0.10262963 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Storiqa Profile

Storiqa’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,877,590 tokens. The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com. The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa. The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Tidex, Tokenomy, Exmo and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

