Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,087 Shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF (ARKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW opened at $53.55 on Friday. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

