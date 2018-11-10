Strs Ohio Acquires 4,500 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 642.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.4% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura set a $158.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

