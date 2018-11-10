Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Genpact Limited (G)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,753,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Genpact by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,159,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after acquiring an additional 203,898 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Genpact by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on G. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genpact from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of G stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $80,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

