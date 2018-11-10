Stryker (SYK) Given a $195.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Stryker from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.81.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.25. 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,163. Stryker has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,031 shares of company stock worth $6,520,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,542,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 215,255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $899,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,333 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,448,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $435,050,000 after acquiring an additional 928,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 951,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,675,000 after acquiring an additional 869,568 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.