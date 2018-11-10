Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 30th

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sturm Ruger & Company Inc to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/sturm-ruger-company-inc-rgr-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-21-on-november-30th.html.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.