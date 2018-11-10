Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 30th

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $11.67 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,001,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,109.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 1, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,657 guestrooms located in 26 states.

