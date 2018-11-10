Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

SMU.UN stock remained flat at $C$5.56 during trading on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.