Sumo Group’s (SUMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Sumo Group stock traded down GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 150.25 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 250,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,793. Sumo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

