SunTrust Banks Comments on HCI Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (HCI)

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCI Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.91. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCI. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on HCI Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

HCI stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $417.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.36. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 35,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

