SunTrust Banks Downgrades Bojangles (BOJA) to Hold

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOJA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bojangles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Bojangles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bojangles in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Bojangles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bojangles from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bojangles currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:BOJA remained flat at $$16.08 during trading hours on Friday. 521,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $592.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Bojangles has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.29 million. Bojangles had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts predict that Bojangles will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bojangles by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

