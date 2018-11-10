SunTrust Banks Weighs in on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report released on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

NYSE NOV opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 1.03. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

