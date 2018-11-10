Superior Plus (SPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.50. The company traded as low as C$11.15 and last traded at C$11.24, with a volume of 501874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.68.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$483.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.899999984589041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -483.22%.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

