Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

