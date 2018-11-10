Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUPN. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 652,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

