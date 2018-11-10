S&W Seed (SANW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $79.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of -0.55. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on S&W Seed from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.
Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.