S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $79.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of -0.55. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on S&W Seed from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “S&W Seed (SANW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/sw-seed-sanw-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.