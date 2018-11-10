Swarm City Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00004127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. Swarm City has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $2,052.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00251608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.81 or 0.10312422 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,342,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

