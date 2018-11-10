Synaptics (SYNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.01

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 24325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 83.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 86,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

