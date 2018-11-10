Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cann reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Roth Capital raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

SYRS opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

