Talend (TLND) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Talend stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.52. 1,220,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,750. Talend has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Talend had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.24%. The company had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 160.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 1,906.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

