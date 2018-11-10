Talend (TLND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $43.77, but opened at $43.43. Talend shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 8316 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Talend from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Talend by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in Talend by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Talend by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 105,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Talend by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 190.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)
Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.
