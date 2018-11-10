Tamarack-Valley-Energy’s (TNEYF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tamarack-Valley-Energy alerts:

Tamarack-Valley-Energy stock remained flat at $$2.71 during midday trading on Friday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.00.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.