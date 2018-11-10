TD Asset Management Inc. Has $32.15 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

Shares of CHTR opened at $321.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $396.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

