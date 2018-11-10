TD Securities Lowers ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Price Target to C$25.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$17.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$14.62 and a 1 year high of C$24.67.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$299.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.05058428963966 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

