TD Securities Raises Thomson Reuters (TRI) Price Target to C$69.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.31. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$46.69 and a 52-week high of C$63.93.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.24803706030151 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, Director Vance A. Sider sold 88,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.56, for a total transaction of C$4,034,246.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

