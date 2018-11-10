TD Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GBNXF opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

