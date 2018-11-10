TEGNA (TGNA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an in-line rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,075. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.