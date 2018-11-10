Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €4.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €4.40 ($5.12) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on O2D. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €4.55 ($5.29) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.84 ($4.47) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.99 ($4.64).

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of O2D opened at €3.43 ($3.99) on Tuesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a 1 year high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.