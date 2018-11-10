Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) CEO James W. Butman Sells 37,600 Shares

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) CEO James W. Butman sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,334,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,090. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Telephone & Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the third quarter worth $100,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth $160,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

