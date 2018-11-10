TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

TELIA Co A B/ADR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 43,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,401. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services.

