Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Price Target to $105.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.11.

WYNN stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $98.32. 5,227,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,680. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $203.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,917 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $1,752,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,249 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 463.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

