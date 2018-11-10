Telsey Advisory Group Trims Chuy’s (CHUY) Target Price to $24.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHUY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 398,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,821. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $347.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $41,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Chuy’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

