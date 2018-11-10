TELUS Co. (TU) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4158 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

TELUS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TELUS to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

TU opened at $34.74 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

