TELUS (TU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. TELUS had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $34.74 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4158 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 53.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 5,355.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

